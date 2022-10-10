Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Director Dennis M. Love Sells 2,000 Shares

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $182,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,141.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $89.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.03. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.16. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.