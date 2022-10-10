Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Research Coverage Started at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $231.67 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $211.67 to $228.33 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $226.67 to $233.33 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $219.13.

Shares of PANW opened at $169.91 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $140.52 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.13. The stock has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.40, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.61% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total transaction of $134,400.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,503.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total transaction of $134,400.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,503.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total value of $6,006,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 671,812 shares in the company, valued at $336,295,650.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,769 shares of company stock valued at $24,124,415. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $578,094,000 after purchasing an additional 85,993 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $522,352,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $536,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 804,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $397,164,000 after acquiring an additional 25,652 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $410,696,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

