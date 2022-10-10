Pancake Bunny Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49,097.00 (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. Pancake Bunny has a market capitalization of $35,277.87 and $49,097.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pancake Bunny token can now be bought for $0.0691 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00045787 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001836 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $313.84 or 0.01623675 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Token Profile

BUNNY is a token. It launched on October 23rd, 2020. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,232 tokens. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @pancakebunnyfin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pancake Bunny is pancakebunny.finance. Pancake Bunny’s official message board is pancakebunny-finance.readthedocs.io/en/main.

Pancake Bunny Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Pancake Bunny has a current supply of 910,789 with 510,232 in circulation. The last known price of Pancake Bunny is 0.07140761 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $46,837.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pancakebunny.finance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

