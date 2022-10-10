Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Lowered to C$37.50 at CIBC

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

POU has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$39.35.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of POU opened at C$28.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Paramount Resources has a one year low of C$19.06 and a one year high of C$40.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.62.

Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$536.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 7.130428 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

About Paramount Resources

(Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.