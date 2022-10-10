Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.19-$4.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.93 billion-$4.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.97 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $109.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.56. Paychex has a 1-year low of $108.97 and a 1-year high of $141.92.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 12,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,413,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,948,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,148 shares of company stock worth $5,916,899 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Paychex by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.