PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Raised to $100.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.13.

PDC Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $67.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.70 and its 200-day moving average is $67.20.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 47.13%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 289,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,928,354. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,128 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,361.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,928,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,702,070 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDC Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $357,703,000 after buying an additional 753,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 561,339 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 732.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,582 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $116,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,926 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,676,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $81,797,000 after purchasing an additional 405,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 61.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 625,845 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

