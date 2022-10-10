PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Achieves Market Cap of $10.95 Million

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 10th. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $10.95 million and $61,411.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One PEAKDEFI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003243 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI’s genesis date was January 16th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,229,904,411 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,755,631 tokens. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@peakdefi. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @peakdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. PEAKDEFI’s official website is peakdefi.com.

PEAKDEFI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. PEAKDEFI has a current supply of 2,229,904,411.1401944 with 1,477,755,631.4341533 in circulation. The last known price of PEAKDEFI is 0.00751039 USD and is down -7.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $144,406.17 traded over the last 24 hours."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

