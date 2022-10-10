Peanut (NUX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $131,294.20

Peanut (NUX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. During the last seven days, Peanut has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Peanut token can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peanut has a market cap of $131,294.20 and approximately $210,479.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peanut alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003243 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Peanut Token Profile

Peanut was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 tokens. The official website for Peanut is peanut.trade. The official message board for Peanut is medium.com/peanut-trade. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @peanuttrade and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Peanut

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut (NUX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Peanut has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 9,476,069.0509131 in circulation. The last known price of Peanut is 0.01444884 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $268,515.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://peanut.trade.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peanut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peanut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.