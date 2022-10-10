Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Lowered to $8.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $9.75 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PTON. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.56. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $99.36.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($1.98). The company had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 102.05% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 943.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $5,487,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 283,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,661 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 77.0% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 515,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 224,222 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 41.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

