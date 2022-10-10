Peony Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,068.00 (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Peony has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and $3,068.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00033829 BTC.

Gridcoin (GRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000099 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00014908 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000165 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 355,545,323 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @peonycoin. The official website for Peony is peony.net.

Peony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony (PNY) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate PNY through the process of mining. Peony has a current supply of 249,442,097.8144798 with 355,011,802.9136432 in circulation. The last known price of Peony is 0.01186856 USD and is down -10.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $4,694.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://peony.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

