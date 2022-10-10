PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $6,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.0% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.0% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.0% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 993 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PerkinElmer Stock Down 4.3 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $124.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.18 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.12.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

