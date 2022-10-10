Pigeoncoin Trading 6.3% Higher This Week (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 10th. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $174,300.91 and $3,316.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,316.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00021194 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00275417 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00135689 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.81 or 0.00760016 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.74 or 0.00599149 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00253742 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16S hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is https://reddit.com/r/pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin (PGN) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate PGN through the process of mining. Pigeoncoin has a current supply of 7,514,364,865. The last known price of Pigeoncoin is 0.00002297 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,974.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pigeoncoin.org/.”

