Pilot (PTD) Trading Up 4.5% This Week

Pilot (PTD) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, Pilot has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Pilot coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pilot has a total market capitalization of $300,007.00 and $41,533.00 worth of Pilot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pilot Coin Profile

Pilot’s launch date was May 7th, 2021. Pilot’s total supply is 83,335,191 coins. Pilot’s official Twitter account is @Pilotprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pilot is p.td.

Pilot Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pilot is a first over-lending protocol build by Pilot Lab based on Heco Chain, users can participate in liquidity farming with leverage through over-lending, enhancing to get more revenue in a certain time unit.Pilot Lab is an ecology system, which is focused on developing DeFi products, currently, it is created based on Huobi ECO Chain (Heco). PTD is the original project token, which can be shared with all the products from Pilot Lab.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pilot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pilot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pilot using one of the exchanges listed above.

