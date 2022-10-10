Pinkslip Finance (PSLIP) Price Down 49.7% Over Last Week

Pinkslip Finance (PSLIP) traded down 33.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Pinkslip Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pinkslip Finance has traded 49.7% lower against the US dollar. Pinkslip Finance has a market cap of $107,814.00 and $58,391.00 worth of Pinkslip Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pinkslip Finance Profile

Pinkslip Finance launched on August 17th, 2021. Pinkslip Finance's total supply is 22,760,032 coins. The official website for Pinkslip Finance is pinkslip.finance.

Buying and Selling Pinkslip Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pinkslip Finance aims to be a complete metaverse with key decentralized finance components. The core elements allow users at any level to earn passive income whilst providing a gaming component for the experience to be friendly. The ethos has been inspired by multiple drag racing movies and games. The term Pinkslip stands for the slang of an official title certificate to a vehicle, because in some states the document is or was pink. This is the source of the phrase “racing for pinks,” when the winner of a car race wins ownership of the loser's car. The second part of the project name is Finance, which ties to the decentralized ecosystem the platform will have.Telegram”

