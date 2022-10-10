Piper Sandler Cuts Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $115.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRT. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

FRT opened at $90.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $140.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.91.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

