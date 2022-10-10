Piper Sandler Cuts SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $44.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SLG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded SL Green Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.75.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.54. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.76). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 40.01% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,092,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,041,000 after buying an additional 13,511 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 2,143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 99,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 94,687 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $1,848,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

