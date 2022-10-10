Piper Sandler Lowers Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $297.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $335.00 to $297.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ESS. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James reiterated an upgrade rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $306.00 to $302.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $298.44.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $221.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $220.25 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 148.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 150,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,371,000 after acquiring an additional 40,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

