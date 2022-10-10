Piper Sandler Trims AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Target Price to $189.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $189.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $240.00.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $172.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $171.01 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.83.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,499,421,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 47.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,465,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,751,000 after buying an additional 1,759,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,305,000 after buying an additional 898,161 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 119.1% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,434,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,360,000 after buying an additional 779,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Articles

