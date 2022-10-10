Piper Sandler Trims Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Target Price to $13.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.53, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.69 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -526.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 4,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,295.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,102 shares in the company, valued at $856,603.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, President Mark T. Lammas purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,400.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo purchased 4,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,295.17. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,603.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550 in the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 38,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 37,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $884,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Further Reading

