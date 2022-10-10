Piper Sandler Trims Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Target Price to $186.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $186.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MAA. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $207.21.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $145.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.27. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $144.18 and a one year high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

