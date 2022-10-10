Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

PBI opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $460.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 2.18. Pitney Bowes has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.49 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other news, Director Sheila A. Stamps acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,126.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Sheila A. Stamps acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,126.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,930 shares in the company, valued at $354,716.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 52,348 shares of company stock worth $166,429 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 241.5% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

