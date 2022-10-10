PIVX (PIVX) Trading Up 31.7% Over Last Week

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, PIVX has traded up 31.7% against the dollar. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $15.97 million and $5.28 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000862 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2016. PIVX’s total supply is 70,314,977 coins. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIVX’s official website is pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is https://reddit.com/r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PIVX

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX (PIVX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2016. PIVX has a current supply of 70,314,976.62837303. The last known price of PIVX is 0.2345058 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $314,578.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pivx.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

