PIXEL (PXL) Price Hits $0.0008

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. PIXEL has a market cap of $471,706.90 and approximately $59.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003170 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010184 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 tokens. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PIXEL (PXL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PIXEL has a current supply of 987,500,000 with 557,577,505 in circulation. The last known price of PIXEL is 0.000877 USD and is up 3.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $209.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://piction.network/en/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

