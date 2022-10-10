PIXEL Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $59.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $471,706.90 and approximately $59.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PIXEL

PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 tokens. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

