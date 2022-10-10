PolkaFoundry Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.06 Million (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (PKF) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. PolkaFoundry has a market capitalization of $5.06 million and $247,561.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaFoundry token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PolkaFoundry Token Profile

PolkaFoundry’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,801,078 tokens. The official website for PolkaFoundry is polkafoundry.com. PolkaFoundry’s official message board is medium.com/polkafoundry. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PolkaFoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry (PKF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. PolkaFoundry has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 41,801,077.67773619 in circulation. The last known price of PolkaFoundry is 0.12042127 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $203,152.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polkafoundry.com.”

