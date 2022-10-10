Polycat Finance Trading 18% Lower This Week (FISH)

Polycat Finance (FISH) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Polycat Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000970 BTC on popular exchanges. Polycat Finance has a market cap of $567,012.85 and approximately $39,238.00 worth of Polycat Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polycat Finance has traded 18% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Polycat Finance Profile

Polycat Finance launched on May 1st, 2021. Polycat Finance’s total supply is 1,281,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,999,810 tokens. Polycat Finance’s official Twitter account is @polycatfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polycat Finance is medium.com/@polycatfinance. The Reddit community for Polycat Finance is https://reddit.com/r/polycatfinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polycat Finance’s official website is polycat.finance.

Buying and Selling Polycat Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Polycat Finance (FISH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Polycat Finance has a current supply of 1,281,150 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Polycat Finance is 0.18261866 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $847.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polycat.finance.”

