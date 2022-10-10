POP (POP!) Reaches One Day Volume of $32,788.00

POP (POP!) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One POP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. POP has a total market cap of $597,440.00 and $32,788.00 worth of POP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, POP has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

POP Profile

POP was first traded on April 9th, 2021. POP’s total supply is 49,168,728 coins. The official website for POP is pop.town/#. POP’s official Twitter account is @PoPt0wn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

POP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “POP is a platform that allows two projects to prove their partnership and allows one-sided Liquidity Pool funding in Uniswap by matching providers.The POP Token (POP) serves as both a DAO governance and incentive token by allowing users to receive rewards from the POP vault. In the future, the DAO, and thus POP holders, will be able to vote on which MLPs will be accepted into the POP marketplace, amongst other governance decisions regarding protocol development.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POP using one of the exchanges listed above.

