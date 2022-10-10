Port Finance (PORT) Price Hits $0.0434 on Major Exchanges

Port Finance (PORT) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Port Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Port Finance has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Port Finance has a total market capitalization of $94,021.98 and approximately $201,648.00 worth of Port Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010273 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Port Finance Token Profile

Port Finance’s genesis date was August 8th, 2021. Port Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,165,000 tokens. Port Finance’s official Twitter account is @port_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Port Finance is mainnet.port.finance.

Buying and Selling Port Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Port Finance (PORT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Port Finance has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Port Finance is 0.04609084 USD and is up 1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $194,921.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mainnet.port.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Port Finance directly using US dollars.

