Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $42.15 and a 12-month high of $57.03. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 67.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $107,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at $758,096.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,096,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,819,000 after purchasing an additional 37,184 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 32,311 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 177.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 56,827 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 227,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 31,241 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

