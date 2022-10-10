PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) PT Lowered to $47.00

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

PRA Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.51. PRA Group has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. PRA Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $258.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Group will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PRA Group

About PRA Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PRA Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,654,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,842,000 after acquiring an additional 53,991 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PRA Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,233,000 after acquiring an additional 30,304 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in PRA Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,801,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PRA Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,795,000 after acquiring an additional 38,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in PRA Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,240,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,935,000 after acquiring an additional 101,590 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.