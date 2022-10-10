PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) PT Lowered to $47.00

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.
PRA Group Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.51. PRA Group has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.21.
PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. PRA Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $258.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Group will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of PRA Group
About PRA Group
PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PRA Group (PRAA)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.