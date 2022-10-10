Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$74.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$147.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$111.38.

Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$78.55 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$37.90 and a 52-week high of C$109.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$80.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$85.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.66.

Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.21) by C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$326.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$299.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 11.5900002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

