Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Lowered to C$110.00 at CIBC

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$120.00 to C$110.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$147.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$115.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a C$74.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$111.38.

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$78.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$80.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$85.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.68. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$37.90 and a 12-month high of C$109.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($2.21) by C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$326.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$299.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post 11.5900002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

