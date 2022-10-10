Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of Premier Foods stock opened at GBX 96.80 ($1.17) on Thursday. Premier Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 90.70 ($1.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 128.20 ($1.55). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 106.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 112.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £835.68 million and a P/E ratio of 1,075.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89.

In other news, insider Roisin Donnelly acquired 45,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £50,216.10 ($60,676.78).

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

