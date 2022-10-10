Presidio Capital Management LLC Sells 412 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Presidio Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. W. R. Berkley comprises about 0.3% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.7% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $66.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.70. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $72.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

WRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Argus assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.70.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank acquired 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

