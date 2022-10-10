Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Piper Sandler

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Principal Financial Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Principal Financial Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.82.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 2.9 %

PFG opened at $76.04 on Friday. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.97.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,568.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,568.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,422 shares of company stock worth $3,462,066 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,493 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,576,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after acquiring an additional 855,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,017,000 after acquiring an additional 756,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1,992.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 762,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,956,000 after acquiring an additional 726,477 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

