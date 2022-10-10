PRIZM Price Tops $0.0035 on Exchanges (PZM)

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $11.04 million and $300,095.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NuBits (USNBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Infinity Economics (XIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UniversalRoyalCoin (UNRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tiger shares (Tiger) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00067913 BTC.

TIGER COIN (TIGER) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LePenCoin (LEPEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kahsh (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Gold BCR (GBCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $579.56 or 0.02995772 BTC.

Crave-NG (CVNG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 3,117,077,737 coins and its circulating supply is 3,127,077,737 coins. PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @spaceprizm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PRIZM is https://reddit.com/r/prizm-space and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en.

Buying and Selling PRIZM

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIZM (PZM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. PRIZM has a current supply of 3,117,066,036.2 with 3,127,066,036.2 in circulation. The last known price of PRIZM is 0.00342931 USD and is down -7.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $140,025.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pzm.space/en/.”

