PRIZM (PZM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $300,095.00

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $11.04 million and $300,095.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PRIZM alerts:

NuBits (USNBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Infinity Economics (XIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UniversalRoyalCoin (UNRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tiger shares (Tiger) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00067913 BTC.

TIGER COIN (TIGER) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LePenCoin (LEPEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kahsh (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Gold BCR (GBCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $579.56 or 0.02995772 BTC.

Crave-NG (CVNG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 3,117,077,737 coins and its circulating supply is 3,127,077,737 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @spaceprizm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PRIZM is https://reddit.com/r/prizm-space and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com.

Buying and Selling PRIZM

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIZM (PZM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. PRIZM has a current supply of 3,117,066,036.2 with 3,127,066,036.2 in circulation. The last known price of PRIZM is 0.00342931 USD and is down -7.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $140,025.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pzm.space/en/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.