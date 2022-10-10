Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.0% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 12.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 610,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,869,000 after acquiring an additional 68,942 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 11.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 176,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,721,000 after acquiring an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Prologis by 5.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 107,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 3.1% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD stock opened at $100.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $99.68 and a one year high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.22.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.27.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

