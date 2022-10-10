ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Phillip A. Gobe Sells 22,000 Shares

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 22,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of PUMP opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 2.36. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $16.92.
ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $315.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.57 million. ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on ProPetro to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProPetro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.
ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.
