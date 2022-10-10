ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Phillip A. Gobe Sells 22,000 Shares

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 22,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ProPetro Price Performance

Shares of PUMP opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 2.36. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $16.92.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $315.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.57 million. ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPetro

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,877,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in ProPetro by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,743,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 479,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 65,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on ProPetro to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProPetro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

About ProPetro

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Articles

