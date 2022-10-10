Proxy Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $146,826.17 (PRXY)

Proxy (PRXY) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Proxy has a total market cap of $146,826.17 and $122,360.00 worth of Proxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Proxy has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Proxy token can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00002566 BTC on major exchanges.

Proxy Profile

Proxy’s launch date was December 14th, 2021. Proxy’s total supply is 2,391,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,422 tokens. Proxy’s official website is prxy.fi. Proxy’s official Twitter account is @btc_proxy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Proxy is medium.com/btc-proxy.

Proxy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proxy (PRXY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Proxy has a current supply of 2,391,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Proxy is 0.55059585 USD and is down -13.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $123,938.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prxy.fi.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

