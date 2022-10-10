Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €90.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on Puma in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on Puma in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($107.14) price target on Puma in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Puma Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of ETR PUM opened at €47.56 ($48.53) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion and a PE ratio of 19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €60.58 and its 200-day moving average price is €65.85. Puma has a 52-week low of €45.64 ($46.57) and a 52-week high of €115.40 ($117.76).

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

