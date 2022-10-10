Puyi (PUYI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 11th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Puyi Stock Performance

PUYI opened at $7.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28. Puyi has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Institutional Trading of Puyi

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Puyi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Puyi

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also provides asset management services that include managing fund of funds and non-performing loan funds; and corporate financing services.

