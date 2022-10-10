Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXSAP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on October 20th

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of PXSAP stock opened at $20.21 on Monday. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Tankers

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

