Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on QTWO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.92.
Q2 Price Performance
Q2 stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. Q2 has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $90.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Q2 by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 224,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 619,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,174,000 after buying an additional 107,261 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Q2 by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,112,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,703,000 after buying an additional 1,120,845 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Q2 by 39.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.
About Q2
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.
