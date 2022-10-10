QASH (QASH) Price Hits $0.0238

QASH (QASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. QASH has a total market cap of $8.34 million and approximately $39,706.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QASH has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One QASH token can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003208 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010874 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com. QASH’s official Twitter account is @liquid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com. The Reddit community for QASH is https://reddit.com/r/liquid.

Buying and Selling QASH

According to CryptoCompare, “QASH (QASH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. QASH has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of QASH is 0.02451011 USD and is up 3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $35,812.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.liquid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

