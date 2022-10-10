QCM Cayman Ltd. Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.8% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 207,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,733 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 79,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 50,258 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 386.5% in the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 62,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 49,750 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $42.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average is $47.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

