QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QCRH. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of QCR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of QCR to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $895.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.99. QCR has a one year low of $50.31 and a one year high of $62.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

QCR Announces Dividend

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $82.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.93 million. QCR had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that QCR will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Institutional Trading of QCR

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter worth about $6,402,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 9,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.