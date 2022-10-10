Quilter (LON:QLT) Price Target Cut to GBX 90 by Analysts at Barclays

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 90 ($1.09) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QLT. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 162 ($1.96) to GBX 125 ($1.51) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 115 ($1.39) to GBX 110 ($1.33) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.27) price target on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 120 ($1.45).

Shares of QLT opened at GBX 90.12 ($1.09) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 105.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 115.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24. Quilter has a 1-year low of GBX 88.10 ($1.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 161.60 ($1.95).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1%. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

