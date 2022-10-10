QuiverX Trading 10.1% Lower This Week (QRX)

QuiverX (QRX) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. QuiverX has a total market cap of $489,435.00 and $11,581.00 worth of QuiverX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuiverX token can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, QuiverX has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QuiverX

QuiverX’s launch date was October 27th, 2021. QuiverX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. QuiverX’s official Twitter account is @quiverx5 and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuiverX’s official website is quiverx.io.

Buying and Selling QuiverX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuiverX (QRX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. QuiverX has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QuiverX is 0.00492415 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3.70 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuiverX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuiverX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuiverX using one of the exchanges listed above.

