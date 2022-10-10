Rabbit Finance (RABBIT) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Rabbit Finance (RABBIT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Rabbit Finance has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Rabbit Finance has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $24,624.00 worth of Rabbit Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rabbit Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rabbit Finance alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00046417 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001854 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.08 or 0.01623197 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Rabbit Finance Profile

Rabbit Finance (CRYPTO:RABBIT) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2021. Rabbit Finance’s total supply is 177,297,533 tokens. Rabbit Finance’s official Twitter account is @financerabbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rabbit Finance’s official website is www.rabbitfinance.io. The Reddit community for Rabbit Finance is https://reddit.com/r/rabbitfinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rabbit Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Rabbit Finance (RABBIT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rabbit Finance has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Rabbit Finance is 0.00077615 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $319.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.rabbitfinance.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rabbit Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rabbit Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rabbit Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rabbit Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rabbit Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.